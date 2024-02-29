Thursday, February 29
Free anti-rabies vaccination programme in Kapit this Saturday

By James Ling on Sarawak
A dog is being vaccinated for rabies. – File photo

KAPIT (Feb 29): The veterinary office here is organising a free anti-rabies vaccination programme at the Bletih State Complex car park this Saturday (March 2) from 9am to noon.

A notice issued yesterday called on all dog and cat owners to bring their pets for vaccination to protect against rabies.

Pets must be at least three months old, not pregnant, and in healthy condition.

For pets that received the vaccination last year, owners are to bring along the vaccination card for the booster shot.

Contact Kapit veterinary office officer Ricky Jameson on 013-8473664 during office hours for more information.

