Funeral for Revd Thomas O’Connor, who served S’wak’s central region, to be live streamed from Ireland

KAPIT (Feb 29): The funeral mass for Revd Thomas O’Connor, who served in Sarawak’s central region for 52 years, will be live streamed on YouTube today.

The mass will be in Ireland at 11am (7pm Malaysian time) at St Joseph’s House Mill Hill Missionaries, Rathgar.

The mass may be viewed on https://Livestream.absentfriends.ie/Fr.ThomasOConnorMHM.

The cortege will then head to St Peter & Paul’s Church, Kiltullagh for repose and prayers at 4pm, before O’Connor is laid to rest at Kiltullagh Cemetery.

O’Connor passed away on Monday (Feb 26) at St James’ University Hospital in Dublin at the age of 88.

Catholics here have paid tribute to O’Connor, who was ordained on July 7, 1963.

The Mill Hill priest served for 52 years in Sarawak, devoting his entire priesthood in the central region of Sarawak, which he called the land of eternal summer.

He began his life of service in Dalat in 1963, before serving in Song, Kapit, and Belaga for over 30 years from 1965, and then in Sibu from 1999 to 2015.

Church of Mary Immaculate Conception parishioners said they were saddened by the news of his passing.

Parish council members called Connors a very noble man who spent most of his life contributing to the growth of the Catholic Mission here.

During his 33 years in Kapit Division, he travelled extensively to the farthest upper reaches of the Rajang River to the Kayans, Kenyahs, Kejamans, Lahanas, Sekapans, Bukitans, Ukits, Punans, and Penans in Belaga area to spread the Gospel.

He spoke fluent Bahasa Malaysia, Bahasa Iban, Kenyah, and Kayan.