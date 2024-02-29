HASiL: Submission of declaration form via e-filing starts March 1

KUCHING (Feb 29): Submission of the Declaration Form for Remuneration 2023 and Year of Assessment 2023 through e-filing for Forms E, BE, B, M, BT, MT, P, TF and TP can be done starting tomorrow.

The Malaysian Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) has enforced mandatory submission of declaration forms using services provided online or e-filing through the gateway MyTax portal starting Jan 1 this year, said a statement.

Taxpayers and employers can access this service directly to the MyTax portal at https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ or HASiL’s official portal at https://www.hasil.gov.my/.

Tax agents must use the Tax Agent e-Filing (TAeF) service version 2.0 by accessing https://taef.hasil.gov.my/ for this purpose.

Taxpayers can prepare in advance by gathering documents, such as income statements, receipts, invoices and other tax-related documents, to file a declaration form for Assessment Year 2023.

Registered taxpayers logging in for the first time to MyTax must first activate the Individual Digital Certificate, which can be generated through the portal.

Taxpayers who choose the e-KYC menu must download the MyTax app to their smartphones in order to allow identity verification using document matching identification and selfies.

Through the e-CP55D menu, taxpayers who are logging in for the first time need to complete the online application by entering an active email address along with downloading an identification document. If the registration is successful, an activation link will be sent to the taxpayers’ registered email.

If the password is forgotten, a reset can be done by logging into the MyTax portal. A link to create a new password will be sent to the registered email address.

Those who are still facing problems with their password are advised to refer to the guide provided on the MyTax portal, or contact HASiL Contact Centre on 03-8911 1000 (domestic) / 603-8911 1000 (overseas), or HASiL Live Chat.