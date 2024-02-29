Health minister: Madani Medical Scheme for B40 will run out of funds next month, in need of review

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 29): The Madani Medical Scheme must be reviewed as it is on track to exhaust its full-year funding next month, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

He said the scheme has already utilised RM78.3 million of its RM100 million allocation as of today.

“The remaining amount is supposed to last for the entire year; however, it is estimated to finish by April,” Dzulkefly told the Parliament during the Minister’s Question Time today.

The government launched the Madani Medical Scheme to allow the B40 group to seek minor treatment at private clinics near them, with coverage automatically extended to registered recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid scheme.

He was responding to PAS’s Kuala Nerus MP Datuk Alias Razak who asked the government to justify the alleged termination of the Madani Medical Scheme at private clinics and limiting the service to 10 chosen districts when RM100 million was allocated for this initiative.

Dzulkefly clarified that the Madani Medical will continue with private clinics, saying that rumours of its termination was a result of confusion.

