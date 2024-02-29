Idris Buang: Take action against Bozz Jebat for allegedly insulting Abg Johari

KUCHING (Feb 29): The authorities have been urged to take action against Zool Amali Hussin or better known as ‘Bozz Jebat’ for allegedly insulting Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) information chief Dato Idris Buang pointed out that the alleged act of insulting Abang Johari is clearly criminal in nature and a breach of Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“I humbly urge the police to conduct a quick but thorough investigation with a view of bringing this arrogant ‘Bozz Jebat’ to the court of law,” he said in a press statement today.

Idris, who is also Muara Tuang assemblyman, was referring to a video that has gone viral on social media allegedly showing Zool Amali, who is a former Umno member from Negeri Sembilan insulting Abang Johari and criticising Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing’s appointment as a federal minister.

“Clearly, as could be seen in his video upload, by making very insulting and degrading remarks, particularly against our YAB Premier (Abang Johari), he (Zool Amali) has caused exasperation and provocation that could easily arouse breaches of the peace among Malaysians citizens of Sarawak.

“Zool Amali has therefore abused the social media platform and also transgressed Section 233 of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act, which attracts jail sentences and a hefty fine,” said Idris who is also a lawyer.

Last night, around 50 members of the Persatuan Kebajikan Sahabat Pembina Insan Sarawak (Sahabat) Kuching District and Persatuan Warisan Anak Sarawak (Waris) lodged a police report against Zool Amali at the Gita police station here over the matter.