KTS to set up Academic Chair at UMS

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): KTS Group of Companies will be establishing an Academic Chair at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Tropical Forestry Faculty.

Managing Director Dato Henry Lau Lee Kong said this will take place during the second quarter of this year and it is now in the final stage of discussion.

He added that the move was to reenforce the KTS commitment towards research and education.

Lau disclosed this at the opening of the Seminar for Scientific Expedition on Sg Rawog Conservation Area version 2.0 at Le Meridien on Thursday. He was represented by KTS Plantation Sdn Bhd Director Wong Kee Mee.

He also said that over the past decade, we have seen the forest industry evolve from a mere conventional industry into a complex one that has challenged the principle of Sustainable Forest Management.

“This is evident in the declining forest resources, both flora and fauna,” he said.

Lau added that forest industry in developed countries such as Canada and New Zealand have shown how science successfully navigated their forest industry through tough times and have emerged as role models for other countries in the world in the aspect of sustainable forest management.

To acknowledge the importance of science in forest management, he said that KTS Plantation has entered into a tri-partite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) version 2.0 with the Sabah Forestry Department and UMS to conduct researches in various sustainable forest management aspects and to support education of future foresters.

Lau also said that both the Sabah Forestry Department and UMS have been the company’s collaborative partners since 2015.

“Looking forward, I can only foresee more significant contributions through various initiatives for the benefit of the industries, learning institutions and the community at large,” he said.

Forty-six experts from various field of studies took part in the two-week expedition in September 2023.

They represent 10 organisations, namely Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Sabah Wildlife Department (SWD), Sabah Parks, Forest Research Centre, Sabah Biodiversity Centre, HUTAN, Universiti Malaya (UM), University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UTM).

“I was made to understand that the two-week expedition in September last year was a huge success and I want to acknowledge and congratulate all those involved in it,” said Lau.

He added that findings from the expedition will be incorporated into the company’s Forest Management Plan which will be revised this year.

He said the seminar was held to communicate the result of the expedition to various stakeholders and forest communities at large.

Among others, data from the expedition has indicated that Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve has high population and species diversity of wildlife compared to other production forest areas in Sabah, and at par with some conservation forest areas, he said.

“This result is a testimony of practising forest management strategy guided by science-based approach which has encouraged us to embark further together with the scientific community,” he said.

Also present at the event were KTS Plantation Sdn Bhd Sabah Area Operations Manager Collin Goh and Chief Conservator of Forests, Datuk Frederick Kugan.

Goh in his closing speech of the seminar said flora and fauna diversity deserve correct understanding and must be sufficiently accommodated in Forest Management Plan of the Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve.

He said that failing to do so will cause chaotic conflict of survival.

“And I believe this is similar with all of the Forest Management Units in Sabah,” he said.

He stressed the importance of multi-disipline experts’ involvement to attain sustainable forest management.

He also said the old adage that forestry industry being merely about “fell and sell” a tree was no longer relevant.

“We realised that the industry evolved at faster rate, more than we expected,” he said.

“Hence, we are determined to continuously embrace the approach of ‘Scientifically Evident-based Practices’. We need the best foresters to develop appropriate models and methods to navigate us,” he said.

Goh also reiterated Lau’s message during the launching of the seminar who announced the result from the expedition will be used to improve its management of conservation areas in a holistic manner.