Long Bedian set to be M’sia’s first village to be powered by green hydrogen

MIRI (Feb 29): Long Bedian, Baram is set to be the first village in the country to be powered by a large-scale green hydrogen system.

Telang Usan assemblyman Datuk Dennis Ngau said the project, which is set to take off soon, follows the success of a similar but smaller-scale pilot project involving Long Loyang Health Clinic in Ulu Tinjar, Baram in 2021.

“The small-scale Long Loyang pilot project was implemented by H2 Energy and it was a successful project based on the validated data from the H2E system.

“The system at Long Loyang Health Clinic has been operating 24/7 and uninterrupted since it was commissioned in December 2021,” he said after a site visit to Long Bedian yesterday.

Dennis said that once the large-scale project in Long Bedian takes off, he anticipated significant infrastructure development in the constituency.

At present, he said almost 99 per cent of villages and settlements under Telang Usan are powered with solar under the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares).

“If this proposal materialises and succeeds, in the near future, all villages and settlements, not just in Telang Usan, but other areas as well will be enjoying 24/7 stable electricity supply which is more cost efficient and reliable,” said Dennis.

He said the proposal was in line with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg’s vision of promoting green technology in the state.

It also underscores the government’s commitment to elevate the living standards and needs of rural communities such as villages, health clinics, schools, and telecommunications throughout Sarawak, he added.