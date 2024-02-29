Lorry driver arrested for allegedly pushing girlfriend from 23rd floor of condominium in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM (Feb 29): Police have arrested a lorry driver in connection with the death of a Thai woman, who was allegedly pushed by her boyfriend from the 23rd floor of a condominium in Setia Alam, here, yesterday.

Shah Alam District Police Chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said the lorry driver was arrested at 10.10pm at the scene after the police received a report on the incident.

He said the police received a report regarding the incident at 10.02pm and according to witnesses, a fight had occurred between the 37-year-old suspect, who is a local, and the woman, aged 32 and unemployed, earlier.

According to Mohd Iqbal, the lorry driver had seven criminal records and one for a drug-related offence.

A urine screening found the suspect positive for cannabis, he said in a statement today.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, he said and urged those with information on the incident to contact Investigating Officer ASP Muhammad Khairi Kamaruddin at 012-2666025. – Bernama