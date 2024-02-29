Man in Kuching fined RM2,500 for abusing drugs

KUCHING (Feb 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 30-year-old man RM2,500 in default five months’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to abusing amphetamine and methamphetamine last year.

Azmeer Firdaus Abdul Rahim made the plea before Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan, who also ordered the man to undergo two years of supervision.

He was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

Based on the facts of the case, Azmeer was tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine drugs, which are listed in the First Schedule of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 during a urine test conducted at the Kuching district police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) around 2.45am on Dec 12, 2023.

The case was prosecuted by Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang while Azmeer was unrepresented by a legal counsel.