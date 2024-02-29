Man in Kuching gets RM1,500 fine for destroying bar tables blocking his way

KUCHING (Feb 29): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a man RM1,500 in default five months’ jail for damaging tables belonging to a bar at Jalan Padungan.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Lim Teck Chong, 50, on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 426 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Lim committed the offence outside a bar at Jalan Padungan around 7.30am on Feb 21, 2024.

According to the facts of the case, one of the bar’s employees arrived at the premises around 3.30pm and found four tables placed outside the bar had been damaged.

He checked the security footage and saw an unknown man throwing and damaging the tables.

The estimated loss was RM350.

The complainant later lodged a police report, which led to Lim’s arrest on Feb 27.

The investigation found Lim had damaged the tables placed outside the bar because he felt they were blocking his way.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Lim was unrepresented by legal counsel.