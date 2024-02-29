MYAirline in talks with new investors

Thursday, February 29
MYAirline said it is in regular contact with all aviation regulators and is committed to fulfilling any conditions and requirements mandated by the aviation regulators to regain its licenses and resume operations. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 29): MYAirline said it is in talks with “promising new investors after a sudden and unilateral termination of a share purchase agreement by an investor from the Middle East.”

“In respect of this termination, all options are being considered, including possible legal action,” it said in a statement today.

Other potential investors have expressed an interest in reviving the brand, it added.

MYAirline said it is in “regular contact with all aviation regulators and we are committed to fulfilling any conditions and requirements mandated by the aviation regulators to regain its licenses and resume operations.” – Bernama

