No enough tankers to send water to Kiulu villages – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): The Sabah State Water Department (JANS) is facing difficulties in delivering water to villages in Kiulu constituency due to the lack of water tankers.

Deputy Chief Minister III and Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said this in a statement on Thursday, following complaints from residents in the area on the lack of clean water supply since February 19.

“The interior of Kiulu uses gravity water sources. The cause of the watershed is caused by drought.

“Lack of JANS pipe connection in the area caused the channeling of clean water to be impossible.

“The long-term solution to this issue is to include in the Rural Water Supply project (BALB) under the provisions of the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development,” he said.

According to Shahelmy, among areas that have been included in the BALB project are Kg Bukit Giling and Kg Ulu Bakut in Tuaran, Sabah Reticulation System 2018/2019 – Kota Kinabalu Division, upper Kiulu area and its surroundings, Kg Penimbawan and its surroundings and Kg Kapa- Sinalapak and the surrounding area.

“JANS is facing difficulties in delivering water due to insufficient and limited water tankers.

“However, the affected residents can take water supply at the Tamparuli District Office until the gravity water source recovers,” he added.