Police report against Facebook user for insulting Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Youth through its information chief Steve Johnny Mositun has filed a police report against a Facebook user for using the image of Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and making posts to insult the Chief Minister.

Steve said the report was lodged at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters in Kepayan on Feb 27.

“The post has its limits. Regardless of the content of our posts, whether it’s about leadership or any other topic, we should not exceed these limits to the point of insulting others,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Steve pointed out that the country has laws and regulations that must be adhered to.

While acknowledging that plans and progress may face criticism from the public or individuals, he said the public should be an example of maturity in their social media posts to avoid creating toxic content that leads to conflicts.

“Sabah is known for its high level of tolerance; let us be an example to all and not contribute to the spread of toxic content. Increasing awareness of the sections or Acts regarding the limits on making posts should be done at the school level or through relevant agencies.

“We need constructive criticism but it must be within the laws of the country,” he added.