Premier’s political secretaries file police report against Bozz Jebat

KUCHING (Feb 29): Political secretaries to the Premier have lodged a police report against Zool Amali Hussin, known as ‘Bozz Jebat’, for his condescending remarks against Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Leading the group of 11 political secretaries was John Nyigor.

“A person like this has to be taught a lesson,” said John at the Satok police station today.

He said the report was for the police to investigate Bozz Jebat under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

“In the video, he (Bozz Jebat) also mentioned that this is our country as if we (Sarawak) are not part of Malaysia,” said John.

He said such statements could cause uneasiness among Malaysians as the video continues to trend and be shared on social media platforms.

“We want racial and religious harmony to continue in our country,” John said.

According to him, Bozz Jebat’s actions should be stopped as others might jump on the bandwagon.

He pointed out that a content creator was recently fined RM10,000 in Miri for making fun of the Iban traditional costume.

John called on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and police to take immediate action whenever controversial videos are posted online.

“There is no need for us to lodge a report, if they (authority) know, they should already be taking action. There is no need to wait for a police report to be lodged before taking action,” he added.

As of 2pm, The Borneo Post has learnt that six police reports have been lodged against Bozz Jebat for his statement against the Premier and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

Four police reports have been lodged in Kuching as well as one each in Simunjan and Serian.