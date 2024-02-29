Raghad pays touching tribute to late husband Taib

KUCHING (Feb 29): Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib has paid a touching tribute to her late husband Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, describing him as ‘a bright light’ to her life.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of her holding Taib’s hand on Instagram today, Raghad wrote: “My last few hours with you… the longest few hours of my life. Indeed, Allah knows best.

“The last 14 years with you were all I have ever prayed for and so much more. You have been a bright light not only to my life but also to the lives of our large family and many Sarawakians.”

She also expressed her admiration for Taib’s dedication and hard work in bringing Sarawak to where it is today.

“Rest in peace, my dearest. Though I miss you terribly, I find solace in knowing that your legacy lives on in the hearts of everyone you touched. Until we meet again,” she wrote.

Taib, who married Raghad in 2010, passed away at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 21. He was 87.

The former Yang di-Pertua Negeri was laid to rest on Feb 22 at his family cemetery in Demak Jaya in the presence of family and friends.

Taib, who was also Sarawak’s longest-serving chief minister, was honoured with a state funeral held at the atrium of the State Legislative Assembly Complex.