RoS: Over 600 Sarawak associations deregistered since 2020

KUCHING (Feb 29): The Registrar of Societies (RoS) had deregistered more than 600 associations in Sarawak since 2020 for failing to submit their annual returns for three consecutive years, said state director Dato Georgina Apphia Ngau.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, she said recreation-based associations topped the deregistered list.

“Roughly more than 600 associations have been deregistered under Section 13(1)(c)(iv) of the Societies Act 1966.

“By virtue of Section 14(1), all associations are required to submit annual returns within 60 days after their respective annual general meeting (AGM) or, if there is no AGM, they are to submit the annual returns within 60 days after the end of the calendar year,” she said.

Georgina also said by virtue of Section 49 of the Act, members of the last executive committee of an association deregistered due to failure to submit annual returns would be blacklisted.

“However, the same executive committee members can appeal to the RoS to regularise or ‘whiten’ the matter by presenting a proper appeal letter as well as a form available at the RoS office in Kuching or Miri,” she added.

Meanwhile, Georgina said RoS Sarawak conducted a roadshow in Sri Aman on Tuesday and another in Sibu today to educate the public on how to manage their associations, the importance of submitting annual returns, and on the roles of the RoS.