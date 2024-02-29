Sabah committed to strengthen tourism ties with Singapore



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): Sabah is committed to further strengthen its foothold in the vibrant Singaporean tourism market, said Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman, said continuously acquainting Singaporean travel agents with the state’s diverse range of products and destinations is among the steps being taken.

“Sabah needs to capitalise on Singapore’s status as a crucial aviation hub that caters to many international flights and travellers.

“This convenient and efficient connection has greatly enhanced accessibility, making Sabah more accessible to travellers from Singapore and beyond,” he said on Thursday.

Addressing Singaporean travel agents during the Meet-The-Experts programme here, Joniston said Sabah needed to leverage the existing Singapore-Kota Kinabalu direct route to its fullest potential.

He also acknowledged Singapore’s status as a bustling hub of commerce, culture and tourism that attracts millions of visitors annually.

“Sabah, with its distinctive offerings, stands to benefit significantly by tapping into this vibrant market.

“The collaboration between Singaporean travel agents and Sabah’s tourism industry presents mutual opportunities for growth and prosperity.

“Likewise, Singaporean travellers seeking new and authentic experiences will find Sabah a treasure trove of adventure and discovery,” he added.

Joniston emphasised Sabah’s dedication to strengthening its relationship with Singapore, exemplified by the establishment of its trade and tourism office in Singapore two years ago.

He also encouraged business investors in Singapore to explore opportunities in Sabah’s thriving tourism sector.

The Meet-The-Experts programme, organised by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with the Sabah Tourism Board and Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore, is a targeted business-to-business (B2B) session.

Tailored to introduce Sabah’s tourism products to 20 Singaporean travel agents, particularly those who have yet to promote Sabah as a destination, the session offers a valuable platform for productive discussions and networking.

With the participation of 26 local representatives, including travel agents, tourism product owners, and hoteliers from Sabah, the programme facilitates meaningful interactions to foster partnerships and enhance the promotion of Sabah’s diverse offerings.

Present were Tourism Officer from Tourism Malaysia Headquarters, Ahmad Faizal; Sabah Trade and Tourism Office Singapore Chief Executive Officer Wendy Clare Stephens; and Sabah Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive Officer Tay Shu Lan.

In addition, Faizal said that Singaporean travel agents would have the unique opportunity to partake in a familiarisation trip, providing them with firsthand experiences.

“Specifically, we have planned groups to visit Semporna and Kundasang, recognising these as two sought-after places among Singaporean travellers,” he said.

He stressed that Tourism Malaysia is thrilled to create more exciting and high-quality travel experiences to attract visitors to Sabah and Malaysia ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.