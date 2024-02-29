Sabah Customs seizes 175,600 pieces of sarung from China

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Sabah) confiscated 175,600 pieces of sarung imported from China early this year.

Sabah Zone Customs Assistant Director General Datuk Mohd Nasir Deraman the seizure was made during a raid by Customs officers and Customs Operational Battle Force Response Assault (COBRA) following continuous investigation and surveillance of a condominium in Kolombong on January 5.

Mohd Nasir said the raiding teams found 175,600 pieces of sarung inside 439 sacks with a total weight of 39,510 kilograms.

“All the seized items were estimated to worth RM1,635,318.

“A foreign woman in her 30s has been detained to assist investigation,” he told a press conference on Thursday.

Mohd Nasir said preliminary investigation found that all the 439 sacks were imported from China that were declared as garment fabrics.

The modus operandi was to use another tariff code while the description of the goods was not correctly stated in the Customs form, said Mohd Nasir.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(a) of the Customs Act 1967.