SESB to ensure stable electricity supply as usage increases in hot weather



KOTA KINABALU (Feb 29): Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is ready to deal with the current hot weather situation where energy storage margins are low and ensure the stability of electricity supply to consumers.

According to its Chief Executive Officer, Ir Ts Mohd Yaakob Jaafar, margin capacity of energy storage at this point is only 12 percent and this situation could pose a risk to the stability of the Sabah Grid.

“Several steps have been taken to increase the margin of energy storage up to 80 MegaWatt (MW).

“This includes increasing the generation capacity at power stations in Tawau, Sandakan and Labuan which can generate additional electricity up to 50MW,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition, Mohd Yaakob said during peak load times, SESB will implement ‘Demand Side Management’ (DSM) whereby large power users (LPC) in Sabah will use their own generator sets and this will enable the Grid to channel 30MW to other users.

“SESB is confident that these measures will be able to reduce the pressure on the grid system and further avoid the implementation of supply rationing to consumers,” he added.

SESB general manager Adrian Leo Mosigil recently said

the scorching temperature in Sabah is expected to increase electricity usage, putting pressure on the grid system.

Adrian said the highest energy demand recorded at its peak was 1090.73 MW.

On normal conditions, the overall power generation capacity is around 1,300MW.

Among the main sources for lower power capacity generation is the temporary closure of part of the operation of Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Kimanis, Papar to allow it to safely conduct its maintenance work on its gas turbine set.

At the same time, the energy savings margin is too small which is at 12 percent rate from the total power generation capacity for Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory.

This has caused SESB to be prudent in managing electricty supply to consumers.