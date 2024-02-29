Sibu female clerk loses RM23,734 to online loan scam

SIBU (Feb 29): A female clerk, in her 30s, has lost RM23,734 after falling victim to an online loan scam.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim had on Feb 20 received a message through WhatsApp that offered online personal loan.

He added that the victim, who became interested, decided to apply for a loan of RM20,000 with a monthly repayment of RM600 for five years.

“The victim was instructed to submit documents for the loan application,” he said, adding that the victim was also directed by the suspect to pay the loan processing fees.

“From Feb 21 to 22, the victim made three money transfers to two local bank accounts as directed by the suspect as payment for the loan processing fees,” he said.

Zulkipli said the victim only realised that she was duped when she did not receive the loan after paying for all the fees.

The victim lodged a police report on Feb 28.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating