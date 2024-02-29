SMC to take stern action on errant grass cutting contractors

SIBU (Feb 29): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will act tough on grass cutting contractors who failed to execute their work properly, warns its chairman Clarence Ting.

This included holding their payment as penalty, he said.

He said he was very disappointed when checking Jalan Gambir here in the rain recently.

“I checked the road myself and all the grass is covered in water ponding. The situation at Jalan Gambir is just so bad with every turning being flooded.

“I am so disappointed. After four years being the council chairman, this thing is not getting better but getting worse,” he said during the full council meeting here yesterday.

Ting also said that at some places, the grass was taller than the road.

“So after they cut the grass, the water cannot flow over the grass.

“Second thing, I have been saying it for four years already that some contractors do not even have a hoe in their lorry. So how are they going to dig a drain for the water to flow?

“I hope the Public Health, Environment and Municipal Services working committee in their meeting next month will come up with a formula to penalise the contractors.

“This is not acceptable and cannot continue. We are accepting work that they were supposed to do but they did not do,” he stressed.