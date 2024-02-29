Ta Ann’s FY23 results beat expectations, plantations earnings set to improve

KUCHING (Feb 29): Ta Ann Holdings Bhd’s (Ta Ann) financial year 2023 (FY23) results beat expectations, driven by lower-than-expected cost.

On its prospects, analysts expect its plantation earnings should improve on flattish palm oil prices and moderate input costs.

In a report, the research team at Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) said on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, Ta Ann’s FY23 core net profit declined by 47 per cent as CPO prices were unusually high a year ago compounded by weaker timber and FFB outputs in FY23.

It also noted that its 4QFY23 earnings also declined q-o-q and y-o-y on soft plantation earnings due to smaller harvest and weaker CPO prices.

Likewise, timber earnings were also softer in 4Q on lower output and flattish prices. Its net cash rose q-o-q, from RM255 million to RM303 million.

All in, Kenanga Research opined: “Plantation earnings should improve on flattish palm oil prices while input costs are moderating.”

It kept its forecast average CPO prices of RM3,800 per MT for FY24 to FY25 on tight global edible oil inventory outlook.

“After three stagnant years, demand is recovering while 2024 supply outlook is tight; hence, inventory is expected to face downward pressures.

“With firm CPO prices amidst more moderate input costs, better earnings should emerge in FY24 to FY25,” it explained.

On the other hand, Ta Ann’s timber segment could see softer earnings prospects.

It said: “Subdued home building and construction activities are expected as major economies adjust to an environment of higher borrowing costs.

“Thus far, softwood prices have dipped more than hardwood (20 per cent compared with five per cent) but with muted timber demand and prices; hence, earnings are still likely to stay flattish for Ta Ann in FY24 to FY25.”

Looking ahead, Kenanga Research raised its FY24F net profit forecast by 13 per cent and introduced FY25F set with six per cent earnings growth on moderating cost environment amidst flattish palm oil prices.

“We are keeping our forecast average CPO prices of RM3,800 per MT intact for FY24 to FY25 on tight global edible oil inventory outlook.

“With firm CPO prices and lower fertiliser as well as fuel costs, earnings should improve over FY24 to FY25, albeit modestly,” it said.

Kenanga Research maintained its ‘market perform’ rating on the stock.