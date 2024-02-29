Woman motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Sarikei

SIBU (Feb 29): A 30-year-old woman motorcyclist was killed after she was involved in a collision with a car at KM4 Jalan Repok in Sarikei today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarikei chief Mahmudin Narudin in a statement said a distress call was received at 8.33am of the incident before a team was mobilised to the scene.

Arriving at the scene, a car was found overturned by the roadside and the woman in the ditch nearby, he said.

He said the 27-year-old car driver had managed to get out of the overturned car before the arrival of the Bomba team.

Meanwhile, paramedics from Sarikei Hospital declared the woman dead on the spot, he added.

Mahmudin said the driver of the car suffered injuries and was given initial treatment before being handed over to the hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Sarikei District Acting Police chief DSP Benedict Faris Jimoy said initial investigation found the driver could have lost control of his car before veering into the opposite lane before colliding with the motorcycle.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 41(1)of the Road Transport Act 1987.