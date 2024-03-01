31 made homeless after fire destroys four houses in Sibu

SIBU (March 1): Thirty-one people were made homeless today after four houses in Lorong Bahagia Selatan 4 here were destroyed in a fire.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Operation Centre in a statement said an emergency call on the incident was received at 2.36pm before a team consisting of a fire engine, an emergency medical rescue service, and a water tanker from the Sungai Merah fire station was dispatched to the scene.

When the team arrived at the scene, the fire had completely destroyed two of the houses while the other two were 80 per cent destroyed.

No human casualties were reported, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

According to witnesses, the fire started from one of the houses in the middle, where only the younger residents were at home while the adults were out.

When the fire broke out, the younger residents had to scream for help because the house gate was locked.

A neighbour who noticed the ordeal immediately climbed over the gate to rescue the young residents.

Occupants from other neighbouring houses also started to evacuate as the fire started to quickly spread.