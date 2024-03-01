Abd Karim: Being dropped from RTG not end of road for Pandelela

KUCHING (March 1): National diver Datuk Pandelela Rinong Pamg can still compete in other championships, despite her and fellow athlete Nur Dhabitah Sabri being dropped from the Road To Gold programme (RTG).

In stating this, Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says the Sarawakian diver is still under the nation’s Podium Programme.

“Being dropped from RTG does not mean that she (Pandelela) cannot represent the country. Under the Podium Programme, she can still represent Malaysia.

“She can still compete in regional competitions such as the SEA Games and she can still win.

“We have many backup athletes, but who can beat her now. This is where I feel that the association concerned needs to play its role in grooming more divers to replace Pandelela when she retires,” he told a press conference at his office in Bangunan Baitul Makmur II here today.

However, Abdul Karim said he acknowledged and respected the decision by the RTG committee to drop Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah from the programme.

“The RTG was set up by the Ministry of Youth and Sports for Malaysians to achieve gold medals at the Olympics.

“When athletes fail to qualify for the Olympics, it is up to the committee to decide whether they should still be part of the programme,” he said.

On Thursday, RTG coordinator Datuk Stuart Ramalingam announced that the two divers had been dropped from the programme due to the failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics, at the recent World Aquatic Championship in Doha, Qatar.

However, he said both Pandelela and Nur Dhabitah would continue to be part of the Podium Programme.

“The committee will continue to monitor their progress and work closely with the divers and associations to ensure that the two will receive all the support they need in finding their rhythm again,” Stuart had told reporters.