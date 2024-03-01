Bandar Kuching MP: Take pride in heritage foods, should be source of unity not division for M’sians

KUCHING (March 1): The recent recognition of bak kut teh and 10 other food items including kolo mee from Sarawak as National Heritage Food should be a source of pride for all Malaysians as a reflection of diversity and rich cultures in a pluralistic nation, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

The Bandar Kuching MP said Malaysians must acknowledge and treasure the country’s diversity, including the richness of cultures and heritage even in their food, which should unite instead of divide.

“Thus, the recent attempts by multiple leaders to create discord and division over the recognition of bak kut teh because it is perceived as non-halal is shallow without understanding the historical and cultural heritage this dish has in our country,” he said in a statement today.

Yii said even though bak kut teh, which is literally translated as ‘meat bone tea’, is often cooked with pork, it is not limited to pork.

He explained bak kut teh can be cooked with all kinds of meat including chicken, which is commonly called chit kut teh, as well as beef, mutton, and even seafood.

“The recognition of the dish should be looked at based on the distinct flavour and characteristics of the dish itself, and history and origin of such dish in our country, not whether it is halal or not halal.

“This is also true with recognition of kolo mee from Sarawak, which can be prepared in matter different ways, halal or non-halal,” he pointed out.

Yii cautioned if Malaysians allow this to divide them, they will continue to lose a competitive edge compared to neighbouring countries that have been pushing for the acknowledgement of heritage food to promote culture and tourism to the world.

As such, he called on all Malaysians to be united and proud of each other’s heritage and continue to defend diversity and multiculturalism.

Among those who have spoken out against bak kut teh being included on the National Heritage Food list was Umno Youth Chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, who claimed it was an insensitive move.

He also called for Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture Dato Sri Tiong King Sing to be sacked over the matter.