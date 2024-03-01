Bomba Bintangor closely monitoring two landslide sites in Pakan

PAKAN (March 1): The Bintangor Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has deployed personnel to monitor two landslide locations here.

Bintangor Bomba chief Nicholas Belulin said they received a report on the incident at 4.38pm on Thursday (Feb 29).

Following that, two firefighters were immediately despatched to the site, located at an intersection of a road leading to an Iban longhouse at Batu 13.

“The second location was at Batu 15, Jalan Entabai where the landslide had occurred on the hillslope by the side of the road,” he said, adding that barrier tapes had been installed at the two locations to warn road users of the situation.

“Motorists are advised to be extra careful when passing through the landslide area and to immediately report to the authorities should there be any landslide occurrence,” he added.