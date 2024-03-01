Consul-General: Opportunities abound for enterprises from China as S’wak moves towards high-income status

KUCHING (March 1): Enterprises from China have many opportunities to expand in Sarawak as the state develops towards its ambitious goal of achieving high-income status by 2030, said Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching Xing Weiping.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year and 50th anniversary of the establishment of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations celebration organised by the Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Sarawak (ACCCIS) here last night, Xing emphasised the diverse nature of bilateral collaboration.

He noted that partnerships extend beyond infrastructure development to include high-end manufacturing, clean energy, and digital economy.

“We are looking forward to taking the ART (Autonomous Rapid Transit), ports, railroads, smart city, digital economy, and new energy development as opportunities to promote the participation of more Chinese equipment manufacturing and technology enterprises in Sarawak’s development.

“We should also focus on the expansion of China-Sarawak trade. There is still much potential for our trade. I believe, as Sarawak has its own ports, airline, as well as further improvement for its transportation and logistics facilities, China-Sarawak trade will step into a period of great increase,” he said.

In terms of bilateral relations, Xing called for the expansion of exchanges between China and Sarawak, utilising existing Friendship City relations.

At present, three Chinese provinces and more than 30 cities have established Friendship City relations with Sarawak.

“We should make good use of these platforms to strengthen exchanges and development, deepen mutual understanding and political mutual trust, and serve the expansion of China-Sarawak exchanges and cooperation in various fields,” he said.

On the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, Xing welcomed the proposal by the government of Yunnan Province to co-organise celebrations.

“The specific activities are under negotiation. Here, I warmly welcome Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) and other Sarawak statesmen politicians to visit China more often. I look forward to witnessing Sarawak setting up a representative office in China as soon as possible,” he added.

Xing also stressed the importance of cooperation in the education sector.

“Talent cultivation is indispensable to the development of a country and region.

“The next generation of Sarawak/children in Sarawak are gifted in language, and we are willing to work with Sarawak to promote China’s famous universities to come to Sarawak, and to promote cooperation between Sarawak’s universities and China’s, as well as to provide more opportunities for Sarawak’s students to go to China for advanced studies,” he said.

As China, Malaysia, and Sarawak enter a new historic period in the Year of the Dragon, Xing said there will be a stronger foundation for advancing China-Malaysia relations and ideal conditions for further collaboration between China and Sarawak.

“So, let’s work together, seize the opportunity, take the initiative to better plan the future development of China-Malaysia and China-Sarawak relations,” he added.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the event on behalf of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Among others present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy State Secretary (Operations) Datu Hii Chang Kee, and ACCCIS president Kong Chiong Ung.