Emulate KTS Plantation, says Chief Conservator of Forests

KOTA KINABALU (March 1): KTS Plantation Sdn Bhd’s effort to conduct biodiversity documentation and conservation at the Sg Rawog Conservation Area in Sandakan should be emulated by other FMU (Forest Management Units), said Sabah Chief Conservator of Forests Datuk Frederick Kugan.

Frederick said that KTS Plantation and the Sabah Forestry Department organised the Sg Rawog Scientific expedition version 2.0 in September 2023 at the Sg Rawog Conservation area within the Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve in Sandakan.

Findings from the research were presented during the Sg Rawog Scientific Expedition ver. 2.0 seminar at Le Meridien on Thursday.

Frederick said that the first seminar was held in 2018.

“Hence, the research findings from the two expeditions over a period of five years can be used to gain a better understanding of the ecological succession of the conservation area from various flora and fauna perspectives,” he said.

He added that this was an activity that should be emulated by other FMU holders as well, in order to effectively manage the forest.

“The FMU is now managed based on the principles of sustainable forest management (SFM) and the requirements of the Sustainable Forest Management Licence Agreement (SFMLA) with the Sabah State Government. The main goal is to ensure that the timber resources will be maintained on a sustainable yield basis, with a commitment to protecting the natural resources and biological diversity of the natural forest,” he said.

Sg Rawog is a conservation area covering 3,118 ha along the Sungai Rawog valley, serving as a wildlife corridor connecting Deramakot Forest Reserve & IOI Sdn Bhd. It is located within the Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve (SLFR) – Forest Management Unit No. 19(B), with a total area of 57,247 ha. This forest reserve has been managed by KTS Plantation since 1993.

Frederick also said that the second scientific expedition had been successfully organised.

Some 173 participants (in two batches) were involved, with participation from UMS, UPM, UM, UCSF, UiTM, Sabah Wildlife Department, Sabah Parks, Hutan and other agencies in Sabah, supported by Sabah Biodiversity Centre, he said.

He also said that at least 29 groups of researchers from various disciplines conducted their surveys during the 12-day expedition.

“The researchers have explored many potentials in Sg Rawog Conservation Area from plants to wildlife and nature tourism. All these will be presented and showcased in this seminar. The data will be used as a guide to further enhance the conservation area and will definitely contribute towards the future plan of this area.

This signifies the smart partnership between the state government through the Sabah Forestry Department and the private sector in sustainable forest management, working hand-in-hand with other agencies,” he said.

Frederick also commented KTS Plantation for always striving to enhance its knowledge on sustainable forest management as the way forward.

“To enhance its conservation effort, a research collaboration has been established through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Sabah Forestry Department, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and KTS Plantation in 2023,” he said.

He also said that KTS Plantation adopts sustainable forest practices in managing Segaliud Lokan Forest Reserve, and the company has been awarded the MTC Malaysian Timber Industry Awards 2022 and MTCC Leadership in Sustainability Award. These awards signify the company’s commitment in environmental sustainability.

Present at the opening ceremony of the seminar were KTS Plantation Sdn Bhd Sabah Area Operations Manager Collin Goh and KTS Plantation Sdn Bhd director Wong Kee Mee.