Family in Kuching turns to DAP to help son held in Myanmar return safely

KUCHING (March 1): A young man who goes by his last name Tan is believed to be held in Myanmar against his will following an unsuccessful attempt to escape job scammers turned captors.

Tan’s family has approached the Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) to help secure his safe return.

According to DAP Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen’s special assistant, Michael Kong, Tan left home and informed his mother that he was heading to Kuala Lumpur for work on Feb 5.

“However, recently, the family received a video call from the son’s phone, showing him tied up in a room. Shockingly, the caller disclosed that Tan was in Myanmar after an unsuccessful attempt to escape his captors.

“The caller demanded a ransom of RM80,000 for Tan’s safe return to Kuching. When the family couldn’t meet the demand, an alternative offer of RM23,000 was made to allow the son to continue working in Myanmar as a recruiter for other Malaysians on the pretext of working overseas.

“If payment isn’t made, the caller threatened to relocate the son and coerce him into illegal activities,” disclosed Kong in a statement yesterday.

The DAP man said such distressing situations shed light on the dangers associated with seeking employment overseas.

According to him, many unsuspecting individuals are lured by promises of lucrative opportunities, only to find themselves trapped in such precarious situations.

“It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of exercising caution and verifying the legitimacy of job offers,” stressed Kong.

He thus urged the public to remain vigilant and refrain from engaging in employment opportunities that may compromise their safety and well-being.

He said there are ample job opportunities available locally, adding that it is essential to conduct thorough research and verification before accepting any offers, especially those involving overseas employment.