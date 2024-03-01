Hope Place Kuching helps single mom of three young kids with food, educational aid

KUCHING (March 1): Hope Place’s food aid programme has benefitted a single mother of three in Batu Kawah.

Petrsa, 26, who lives in a small rented-room with her three children, aged one month old to six years old, receives baby formula and food donation from the non-governmental organisation.

“Petrsa used to work at a coffee shop but after giving birth last month, she had to quit her job,” said Hope Place in a statement.

“Her youngest has just turned one month old, while her second child is only one-and-a-half years old,” it said, adding that they were informed that the eldest child has stopped attending kindergarten.

Petrsa, who wishes to get herself a decent job once her youngest child is months older, is currently supported by her parents and siblings.

Her mother helps her to take care of the toddlers, while her elder brothers chip in RM250 each month to help pay for the rent.

“Petrsa’s father works as an apartment maintenance worker while her brothers work as a lorry driver and a factory worker.

Hope Place had recently visited Petrsa and her children at their small rented room which was apparently the size of a store room.

The NGO is committed to assist Petrsa’s eldest child in school enrolment, fees and school kits when the school session starts this March.

To support this humanitarian cause, Hope Place welcomes all donations and will issue receipts upon request.

Donations can be made directly to the NGO’s Maybank account (511289001160) or to scan its S Pay Global QR code on its official Facebook page.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.