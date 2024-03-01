In Kuching, man fined RM2,500 for selling stolen bonsai trees for RM250

KUCHING (March 1): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 45-year-old man RM2,500 in default four months in jail for disposing of two stolen bonsai trees.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Michael Then Bui Kiong on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 414 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both.

Then committed the offence at a house at Jalan Landeh here on Feb 25, 2024.

According to the facts of the case, on Feb 25, 2024 at around 7.30am, a 35-year-old bank employee was informed by her mother that her bonsai trees placed outside the house were missing.

She then checked security footage and found an unknown man had taken three of her bonsai trees, worth an estimated RM3,000.

A police report was lodged and this led to Then’s arrest on the same day at 4pm.

Then guided the police to a house at Jalan Landeh, where two bonsai trees were seized from another man.

The investigation found Then had disposed of the two bonsai trees to the other man for a price of RM250, although he knew they were stolen.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Then was unrepresented by legal counsel.