Jebungan beachgoers discover body of man believed to be foreigner

MUKAH (March 1): Members of the public found the body of a man, believed to be a foreigner, on Jebungan beach here yesterday.

Mukah police chief DSP Muhamad Rizal Alias ​​said they received a report regarding the gruesome discovery at around 2.05pm.

“We were informed of the body of a man lying on his back on the beach of Jebungan, Mukah. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team of the Mukah District Police Headquarters then went to the scene of the incident.

“The body of the man was found dressed in grey shorts and wearing ‘inners’ on his arms, as well as gloves,” he said in a statement.

Muhamad Rizal said an examination of the body and the area around the body did not find any clues of the identity of the deceased due to the level of decomposition.

He said the initial investigation at the scene did not find any signs of a struggle or elements of crime.

There were also no closed-circuit television cameras or witnesses at the scene, he said.

Police later brought the body to the Mukah Hospital mortuary for further action.

“The deceased is believed to have died within five to seven days,” Muhamad Rizal added.

When contacted, Tatau police chief Sgt Zaidi Selamat confirmed the photo of the body matched a missing person case dated Feb 25.

He said a 23-year-old Indonesian man, who worked as a ship crew member, was reported missing in the waters of Kuala Tatau estuary.

However, he said the case is still under investigation.