Labuan vehicle ferry fares up by six pct following SST implementation

LABUAN (March 1): Labuan’s roll-on-roll-off (roro) ferry fares for vehicles will now experience a marginal increase following the implementation of the sales and service tax (SST) which comes into force on Friday (March 1).

Binabalu Sdn Bhd, the ticketing management company overseeing Galaxy and Blue Ocean ferries, announced on Thursday that there would be a six per cent increase in the existing fares due to the implementation of SST.

“Following the successful registration of SST with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, please be informed we shall start to charge SST on all our sea transportation services with effect from March 1, 2024,” it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Robert Ling, the manager of Labuan Point Enterprise, the ticketing management company for MV Joy Star, MV Kimanis 1, MV Putrajaya 1, and MV Goodwill Star ferries said that the company have submitted the registration for SST implementation. However, he said that the approval is pending, and until further notice, the fares remained unchanged.

Currently, the fare for a one-way trip for sedan-type vehicles is RM40, while MPVs, SUVs, single/double cabins, and all types of four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicles and vans are charged RM50. The fare for motorcycles below 250cc is RM11 and RM30 for motorcycles 250cc and above.

The ferries include Putrajaya 1, capable of accommodating up to 85 vehicles and 500 passengers simultaneously, Goodwill Star (85 vehicles and 420 passengers), Kimanis 1, and Joy Star, each with the capacity for 55 vehicles and 220 passengers. – Bernama