Marine police seize tanker ship with 300,000 litres of diesel at Tg Jerijeh

SIBU (March 1): Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 seized a tanker ship and 300,000 litres of diesel at Tanjung Jerijeh, Batang Rajang on Feb 28.

In a statement today, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata said the total value of the seizure and compound was RM17,310,000.

He said around 1.45pm, Sarawak Marine Police Region 5 commander ACP Ab Rahman Mat Hasan confirmed that RIB 4 PPM W5 Sibu patrol boat had detained and inspected a tanker ship at Tanjung Jerijih, Batang Rajang.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the tanker ship was carrying diesel in the oil storage tanks.

“The estimated 300,000 litres of diesel were found to be without any valid documentation or permit to possess/store/carry controlled items or any special permit from Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN).

“It was also found without any document for port clearance from the Customs Department,” he said.

Mancha said police also detained nine foreigners aged between 21 and 76.

All seized items were then handed over to KPDN Mukah and the Tanjung Manis Customs Department for further investigation.