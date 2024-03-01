MCMC praises National Press Club for holding Professional Development Series in Sarawak

KUCHING (March 1): The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has praised the National Press Club (NPC) for holding its Professional Development Series (PDS) in Sarawak.

MCMC Sarawak director (regulatory) Lo Ann Ni said the move reflects the club’s dedication to building a strong and skilled journalism community across the country, contributing to the improvement of media excellence.

She said as the regulator for the converging communications and multimedia industry in Malaysia, MCMC is pleased to support such programmes as they work towards developing an industry that is competitive, efficient, and increasingly self-regulating.

NPC PDS training modules addressed critical issues with a global significance that are often required to be handled at local level, she said.

“The training module by the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia is essential in informing journalists of the role of Content Forum in self-regulation as well as the regulatory framework of the Content Code which was enforced in 2022.

“The module by MCMC provides participants with information on the current landscape and development of cyber security in the country.

“As such, the media continue to play a very important role in their communication and reporting to the public,” said Lo at the NPC PDS Sarawak closing dinner here last night.

Adding on, she said Crisis Management Centre modules highlight data storytelling, efficient crisis communication, as well as the importance of zero tolerance for misinformation in crisis reporting.

“I would like to commend the NPC of Malaysia for their strategic foresight, and for hosting this remarkable training and development for journalists across the country.

“The PDS organised by NPC in Sarawak reflects the organisation’s commitment to foster a robust and skilled journalistic community nationwide and contributing to the advancement of media excellence,” Lo added.

NPC’s PDS offers 10 interactive training courses to enhance and empower journalists throughout Malaysia.

Around 30 participants attended the one-day programme here.

The series has also been held in Cyberjaya/Putrajaya, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Penang, Selangor, and Sabah.