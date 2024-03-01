National Press Club empowers media on roles, self-regulation in journalism

KUCHING (March 1): The National Press Club (NPC) has enlightened the local media fraternity on the role of the Content Forum, designated by the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, to oversee and promote self-regulation of content over the electronic network medium.

The Professional Development Series by NPC encompasses 10 interactive training courses aimed at upskilling and empowering journalists across Malaysia.

The one-day programme at the Pullman Hotel here yesterday witnessed the attendance of some 30 participants, including members of the local media fraternity.

The professional development series also includes locations such as Cyberjaya / Putrajaya, Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Pulau Pinang, Selangor and Sabah.

Senior manager at the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum, Mawar Abdul Latiff, who presented the training module, highlighted the challenges in today’s technological developments which have transformed the content and modes of electronic network mediums, films, advertisements and printed publications.

“The diverse nature of content creators has made it impractical for a central governing body or authority to monitor all contents effectively, and therefore, self-regulation is crucial,” she said.

“In today’s digital age, anyone using social media is essentially a content creator, whether it’s sharing photos, videos or statements.

“Thus, everyone in the content ecosystem – from creators to platforms shares the mutual responsibility to decide whether their content is appropriate or adheres to relevant content codes and regulations,” she said.

The Content Code, she explained, consists of a set of guidelines that regulates the publication or display of articles with obscene or indecent content including material which is violent, repulsive or with fake content.

“As part of our advocacy, we conduct various forms of training, dialogues, seminars, talks, and one-on-one consultations, as well as to offer legal defence to the industry’s key stakeholders,” she added.

Also present was Crisis Management Centre founder, Nordin Abdullah.