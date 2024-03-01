Norwegian Palace: King Harald V’s health improves, efforts underway for his return home

KUALA LUMPUR (March 1): The Norwegian Royal Palace announced that efforts are underway for King Harald V’s return to Norway in the coming days.

According to a statement released on its website www.royalcourt.no early Friday (Malaysia time), the palace stated that the King who is undergoing treatment in Langkawi, Malaysia, will remain at the hospital for a few more days.

It said he is being well taken care of there and the King’s personal physician also reported that His Majesty is improving.

“The aim is for His Majesty to be able to return to Norway by plane in a few days. The Norwegian Government is facilitating transportation, and the Norwegian Armed Forces are responsible for the practical arrangements for his return to Norway,” said the statement.

Bernama had earlier reported that King Harald V has been receiving treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital (HSM) in Langkawi after falling ill while holidaying in Malaysia. — Bernama