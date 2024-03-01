One year jail for man for damaging properties at Ulu Lanang police station

SIBU (March 1): A 32-year-old man was sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to damaging properties at Ulu Lanang police station.

Ngu Hau Muk was charged under Section 427 with committing mischief which provides for imprisonment of one year or up to five years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Flavian Edward Henry ordered the sentence to take effect from the date of arrest.

Based on the charge, Ngu committed mischief by intentionally causing a wrongful loss at Ulu Lanang police station by damaging a chair and counter barrier, causing a loss of RM600 on Feb 5, 2024 around 9.20pm.

According to the facts of the case, Ngu was behaving indecently and raging at the counter. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was very aggressive and started to kick the counter and uttered abusive words. He was then arrested.

Ngu was unrepresented while Inspector Kumareswaran Murugan prosecuted the case.