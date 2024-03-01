PDP Tanjong Batu lodges police report against Bozz Jebat

SIBU (March 1): Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Tanjong Batu branch has lodged a police report against Bozz Jebat over a recent viral video insulting Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

According to the branch chief Kong Ngiou Kwong, they lodged the report on Feb 29 against Bozz Jebat, whose real name is Zool Amali Hussin, for slandering the Sarawak Premier and Tourism Minister.

“Zool’s behaviour in the video, continuously criticising Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg, was nonsensical. It badly degraded the Sarawak Premier’s wisdom and challenged the tolerance of Sarawakians.

“His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim of Johor had repeatedly emphasised that citizens should avoid touching on 3R issues and provoking racial hatred using words.

“So, why did Zool continue to play with fire by creating misleading and incendiary statements on 3R issues?” Kong said.

Kong said more than 2,000 PDP Tanjong Batu members expressed their strong dissatisfaction towards Zool’s actions, demanding leaders to use legal means to bring justice to those responsible for the hateful video.

He added that Zool’s extreme and hateful remarks undermined the warm relationship between the people of Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia.

“From the video, the remarks constituted a serious personal attack, using obscene words that were clearly intended to instigate hatred.

“Therefore, on behalf of PDP, I call on the police to investigate the problem and provide updates to the Sarawak Premier and president of PDP,” Kong said.