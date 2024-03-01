Premier names new Sibu Jaya mosque Masjid Al-Madinah Al-Husna

SIBU (March 1): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has named Sibu Jaya’s new mosque Masjid Al-Madinah Al-Husna.

He said the mosque was completed at a cost of about RM32 million.

“Soon, we will also be building a mosque in Kemuyang using new technology. (There will be) no pillars, (as it will be built using) new method. God willing, we’ll build another one for people in Sibu.

“Eventually, we’ll also develop the mosques at district level for the use of the Muslim community. And let Islam be the example for others to emulate,” Abang Johari said when opening the new mosque in Sibu Jaya today.

Among those present were Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah; State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki; Deputy Minister for Utility and Telecommunication II Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee; and Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha.

Abang Johari said the mosque’s design is unique and beautiful because it incorporates ethnic culture elements, making it different from other mosques.

“In Sibujaya, as I have always voiced out, we will improve on the facilities, and today we have completed the building of the most beautiful mosque,” he said.

Adding on, he urged the muslim community in Sibujaya to make use of the new mosque as a centre for self-improvement and to enrich their knowledge.

The Masjid Al-Madinah Al-Husna construction project began in 2019. Its progress was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.