Putrajaya called to follow S’wak in supporting Chinese primary, secondary education

KUCHING (March 1): The federal government and federal Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek have been urged to emulate Sarawak’s approach in supporting Chinese primary and secondary education in the state.

In making this call, the Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management president Datuk Pau Chiong Ung said the Sarawak government and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had practised an open-minded policy on Chinese education.

“Parents need not consider whether to send their children to Chinese schools or national schools and our Premier has also said he is ‘colour blind’ to providing free education in universities in 2026, meaning irrespective of race or colour, one can study in the universities provided that he/she meet the requirements,” he told reporters after leading a delegation to pay a visit on See Hua Daily News management at a local restaurant yesterday.

Accompanying Pau were Sarawak United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management advisor Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming, deputy president Dato Richard Wee Liang Chiat, vice president Jonathan Chai Voon Tok, secretary Kong Chong Men, treasurer Ting Meng Hock and chief executive officer Hong Woan Ying.

“Since the initial grant of RM3 million in 2014, the Sarawak government has also continued to give Chinese private schools an annual grant which has gradually increased to RM10 million now.

“On the federal side, the 14 Chinese private secondary schools in Sarawak have recently received RM300,000 grant including RM50,000 for the repairs/renovation of toilets,” said Pau.

To another question, Pau said the federation was unable to provide the numbers on the shortage of teachers for Chinese private schools.

“When compared to last year, we are still facing a shortage of teachers but not as serious. This situation is caused by teachers who have opted for early retirement and transfer to other schools during the school holidays.

“We will collect and compile the data when schools reopen,” he said.

According to Pau, there are 223 Chinese primary schools with about 49,000 students and 36.6 per cent are non-Chinese while there are 14 Chinese secondary schools with around 8,000 students in Sarawak.

“The federal Education Minister is also aware that there is an ever increasing number of bumiputeras enrolled to study in Chinese primary schools. Therefore, she felt that the ministry should consider giving more resources wherever possible to support Chinese private schools,” he added.

On Sarawak’s quest for educational autonomy, Pau said the association was fully supportive of the move because many problems such as decision on school repairs, approval for state-funded school projects and relocation of schools would be settled once Sarawak has the autonomy on education.

