Rep: Fire station to be built in Kabong

KABONG (March 1): A fire station will be built in Kabong, said its assemblyman Mohd Chee Kadir.

He said at the moment the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) is in the process of identifying the location for the proposed fire station.

“The proposed fire station here is very much welcomed by everyone because the population in Kabong district has reached more than 15,000 people,” said Mohd Chee.

He said this during a courtesy call by Bomba Sarawak deputy director Tiong Ling Hii at the Kabong District Office yesterday (Feb 29).

Also present were Saratok MP Datuk Ali Biju; Sarawak Bomba Operations and Station Head Nik Afiq Nik Roslan; and Zone 3 Fire Safety Division Head Dihata Gobel.

Mohd Chee said currently, the Saratok Bomba station is servicing Kabong district, located about 50km away.

“This distance is very far, and if there is an emergency, the risk during rescue operations is very big and very challenging.

“Therefore, the construction of a fire station in this district is very necessary and appreciated,” he said.