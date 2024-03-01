Repair work on collapsed drain to commence, Bukit Assek rep assures

SIBU (March 1): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will undertake the repair work for the collapsed drain at Lane 21, Wong King Huo Road here, says Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Chieng said this in a press statement after witnessing the contract signing for the upgrading of the drainage system at the area.

“The wall borders of the drains collapsed due to the movement of soil, especially after a heavy downpour, and this inevitably caused blockage and clogged drains,” he said.

“The repair and upgrading works cost RM71,168.42 and will take about four months to complete,” he disclosed.

Chieng, who visited the site, called for the residents’ patience and cooperation for the upcoming drainage upgrading works.