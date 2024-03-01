Sarawak government receives Special Integrity Award at AIGA 2023

KUCHING (March 1): The Sarawak government has received the ‘Special Integrity Award’ in conjunction with the 2023 Integrity, Governance and Anti-Corruption (AIGA) award ceremony organised by the Integrity Institute of Malaysia (IIM), which was held in Putrajaya on Thursday.

This award recognises the state government’s efforts in cultivating integrity, good governance and anti-corruption, particularly in Sarawak and Malaysia.

Finance Minister II Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who represented Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, presented the award to Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) Dato Dr Juanda Jaya on behalf of the Sarawak government.

AIGA 2023 is an award ceremony aimed to give recognition and appreciation to public and private sectors that show commitment in cultivating and practising integrity, the best governance and anti-corruption initiatives in their organisations.

A total of 12 government agencies and government-linked companies (GLCs) from Sarawak participated in AIGA 2023.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) won Top 5 of the ‘Highest Gold Award’.

Among the ‘Gold Award’ winners were Sarawak Land and Survey Department, Kuching North City Hall, Sarawak Forest Department and Sarawak Syariah Justice Department.

The ‘Silver Award’ winners were Sarawak Islamic Religious Department, LAKU Management Sdn Bhd and the Sarawak Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government.

The ‘Bronze Award’ went to Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (SALCRA), Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and Miri Municipal Council (MMC).

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Drainage and Irrigation Department received a certificate of participation.