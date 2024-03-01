Sarawak Metro appoints PPES Consults for Package 2 of KUTS project’s Green Line

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd (Sarawak Metro) has achieved yet another milestone with the appointment of PPES Consults Sdn Bhd (PCSB) as the Project Delivery Partner (PDP) to undertake the development of Package 2 of the Green Line for the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) Project.

Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa presented the Letter of Appointment (LoA) to PCSB director-in-charge Dr Ting Sie Chun during a simple ceremony at Sarawak Metro’s corporate office here on Wednesday (Feb 28).

“For Sarawak Metro, every milestone charted is a step closer to realising its aspiration to modernise the public transport system,” said a statement issued following the LoA signing.

Package 2 of the Green Line for the KUTS Project involves the construction of a 20km dedicated lane for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) from the Yayasan Sarawak roundabout to Damai Central, as well as the construction of three ART stations along the alignment.

The KUTS project is being developed in phases, with Phase 1 comprising of three main lines – the 27.6km Blue Line from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in Kuching city centre; the 12.3km Red Line from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the 30km Green Line, stretching from Pending to Damai, which includes the just-awarded Package 2.

The completion of Package 1 of the Blue Line and the Rembus Depot is anticipated by the fourth quarter of next year, as well as the expected full completion of Phase 1 of the KUTS Project by the end of 2027.

Sarawak Metro aims to provide reliable, safe, and sustainable public transport.

It has been entrusted to be the implementer, maintainer, and operator of the KUTS Project.

All modes of transportation for this project will be powered by hydrogen fuel cell, making it the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

The initiative is to reduce carbon emissions in the effort to manage climate change as well as to support the Sarawak government’s efforts to advance the hydrogen economy.