Sarawak’s PMI Manpower inks MoU with Indonesian consortiums

KUCHING (March 1): Sarawakian company PMI Manpower Bhd achieved another milestone when it recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesian consortiums P3MI Java and P3MI NTT (East Nusa Tenggara).

PMI Manpower Bhd managing director Augustine Chin said the MoU seeks to create a six-month pilot project collaboration between PMI and the consortiums.

“This MoU is also to further empower the process of hiring foreign workers for employers in the state through smartphone technology, Keteksaja.

“This collaboration involves the implementation of Sarawak’s first digitised recruitment of foreign workers through a smartphone application or the website www.keteksaja.com.

“The application is an initiative to digitise the process of hiring foreign workers in Sarawak as part of efforts to support the local economy and achieve the objectives of the Sarawak Vision 2030,” Chin said in a statement today.

On the Keteksaja application, he said it was created by Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) with PMI as a partner in June 2022.

He said that the application aims to connect potential foreign candidates with employers who have received approval from the Sarawak Department of Manpower to hire foreign workers.

“Through the application, employers can register their job orders, which will then be made available to all potential candidates.

“In addition, the application aims to facilitate direct recruitment for employers with approval in principle.

“After the candidate is identified, the process will continue with the online job order for recruitment validity,” said Chin, who is a member of the Sarawak Business Federation (SBF) in charge of the Task Force for (Indonesian) foreign workers to Sarawak.

Chin said P3MI Consortium’s responsibility is to promote Keteksaja applications in Java and East Nusa Tenggara.

He said it verifies and serves candidates for online registration, and works with local governments to verify recruitment training and facilitate manpower orders.

“PMI, on the other hand, ensures that all employers are registered with a permit (AP) approved by the Sarawak Department of Manpower.

“That the work permit for all candidates is good and acts as a bridge between employers and P3MI,” said Chin.

The P3MI Java Consortium consists of PT Lia Central Utama companies; PT Lintas Cakrawala Buana; PT Jafa Indo Corpora; and PT Defita Bersaudara.

P3MI NTT consists of PT Dwi Tunggal Jaya Abadi and PT Anugerah Diantas.

Chin represented PMI for the MoU signing, while PT Lia Central Utama was represented by branch head English Purba; PT Lintas Cakrawala Buana represented by Bertha; PT Jafa Indo Corpora represented by director Lily Sofrina; and PT Defita Bersaudara represented by president director Saroni.

NTT P3MI Consortium (Eastern Nusa Tenggara), which consists of PT Dwi Tunggal Jaya Abadi, was represented by its president director Yuliawaty and PT Anugerah Diantas represented by Christopher Kho.

Also present to witness the MoU was the Consul for Economic Affairs at the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Theodorus Satrio Nugroho.