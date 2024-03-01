Sarikei Hospital receives two dialysis machines

SIBU (March 1): The Sarawak government through the state Social Welfare Department has recently presented two haemodialysis machines to Sarikei Hospital.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, in presenting the facilities, said the machines that cost RM41,150 each were added on to the existing facilities to benefit patients who require treatment at the hospital.

“The Sarikei Hospital currently has 16 dialysis machines to cater to the needs of the 209 patients who are receiving kidney dialysis treatment,” she said.

“The Social Welfare Department had purchased 24 haemodialysis machines worth RM987,600 through a tender in 2023, of which they had been placed at 11 hospitals throughout Sarawak, including one at the Sarawak Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan, and at two other health clinics.

The placement of these machines, she explained, was decided based on the needs of the hospitals, as well as after taking into consideration the number of patients undergoing treatment.

Out of the 11 hospitals; three machines were placed at each of the hospitals in Betong, Bintulu and Mukah, two at Sarikei and Lundu hospitals and one each at Saratok, Kanowit, Limbang, Lawas, Serian and Dalat hospitals.

The Sarawak Heart Centre and the Debak health clinic received one dialysis machine, while the Tatau health clinic in Bintulu received two.

Adding on, Fatimah said six haemodialysis machines had been handed over to five health institutions throughout Sarawak in 2021.

She also disclosed that the department had approved a total of 399 applications for the Special Assistance for Kidney Patients from January 2020 to December 2023, to alleviate the patients’ burden in seeking kidney dialysis treatment.

Among those present was Sarikei hospital director Dr Mohamad Ng Siah Huat.