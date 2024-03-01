143 Sibu women entrepreneurs receive grants of RM2,000 each

SIBU (March 1): Aid of RM2,000 each under the Women’s Empowerment Grant have been presented to 143 women entrepreneurs in Sibu District.

Minister for Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the one-off grants aim to help single mothers or female household heads with business capital, as well as to generate their own income.

“With the implementation of this programme, these recipients can be actively involved in entrepreneurship and participate in the state’s economic sector,” she said a women’s career programme here today.

She said the programme targeted Sarawakian women aged 18 and above, who are categorised as B40.

She stressed the Women and Family Department Sarawak (JWKS) is very committed to the development of young women entrepreneurs, especially in raising awareness of services provided by the government towards women’s career development.

The programme would also provide exposure and information on employment opportunities for women in formal and informal economic sectors, as well as increase women’s participation in society.

“The long-term objective of JWKS is to ensure that the economic position of the women in Sarawak and their business ventures are well managed and progressing,” Fatimah added.

Meanwhile, 43 women here also received the Women Household Heads Aid of RM500 each during the event.