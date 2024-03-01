SMC: Sibu’s Heroes’ Monument near completion

SIBU (March 1): The 30-metre tall Heroes’ Monument at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here is near completion and should be finished once the tiling work is completed, says Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.

According to Izkandar, the contractor had requested for an extension of time (EOT) due to the project being delayed by the current wet weather.

“The application is currently pending approval from SMC as the contractor has not submitted the data needed for the extension,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee Annuar, who is also the Nangka assemblyman, had proposed for the construction of the monument in memory of the Sibu nationalists – Rosli Dhoby, Morshidi Sidek, Awang Ramli Amit Mohd Deli, and Bujang Suntong, who had fought for Sarawak’s independence from the British rule.

The project, under the Nangka constituency’s Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), costs about RM778,000 and is designed by UTS (University of Technology Sarawak) with SMC as its implementing agency.

The handing over of the site to the contractor took place June 23 last year.